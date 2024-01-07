RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal to address public meeting in Gujarat; meet jailed AAP legislator
January 07, 2024  14:11
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat on Sunday and will also meet jailed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitra Vasava on Monday.  

"Chaitra Vasava of the Aam Aadmi Party is a very popular tribal leader. He and his wife have been jailed for several days by the BJP Gujarat government in a fake case. Today I and Bhagwant Mann ji are going to Gujarat. We will meet people in his area and tomorrow we will go to meet him in jail," Delhi CM posted on X.  

The AAP has recently announced that Vasava, who is a tribal face, will contest the Lok Sabha polls.  

Delhi CM Kejriwal, along with his Punjab encounter Bhagwant Mann, will reach Vadodra airport tomorrow afternoon.  

In Netrang, he will address a public gathering.  

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will also hold a review meeting with the party leaders ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at 7 pm on Monday.  

In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured victory in all 26 seats in Gujarat.  -- ANI
