International Kite Festival inaugurated in Gujarat
January 07, 2024  19:08
Kites being flown during the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad./ANI Photo
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the week-long International Kite Festival, which draws participants from 55 countries and various states of India. 

Speaking at the event, Patel said India's economy is reaching new heights with the development of industries and businesses due to the progressive ideology and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Be it the vibrant Navratri festival or the International Kite Festival, Gujarat has always made people feel its culture and power, he said. 

"Such festivals also strengthen the economy of the state. Not only this, the financial condition of businessmen also improves, and other ancillary employment opportunities also increase," the chief minister said. 

The kite festival has become popular worldwide, and it is evidenced by the fact that kite flyers from all over the world and the country have flocked to Gujarat to participate in the event every year, he said. 

Patel further said that Modi had launched the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit two decades ago with the vision of flying the kite of all-round development of the state. 

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 will be inaugurated by the prime minister in Gandhinagar on January 10. 

Patel said the prime minister developed a 'pro-people approach' to ensure the common man benefits from economic progress, income growth and employment generation. -- PTI
