India logs 756 Covid cases, 5 die; active tally at 4,049
January 07, 2024  13:54
File image
India has recorded 756 new cases of COVID, while the number of active cases of the infection stood at 4,049, the health ministry said on Sunday. Five deaths -- two each from Kerala and Maharashtra and one from Jammu and Kashmir -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. 

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but cases began to again increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. 

After December 5, a maximum increase in single day cases was reported on December 31, 2023 when 841 cases were reported, official sources said. Of the total active cases, a large majority of these (around 92 per cent) are recovering under home isolation. 

"The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in the new cases nor a surge in hospitalisation and mortality," the sources stated. India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the Delta wave in April-June 2021. 

At its peak, 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021. 

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have been infected and over 5.3 lakh died. -- PTI
