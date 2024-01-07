Envoy takes up min's Modi remarks with Maldives





The development comes amid growing outrage over Maldivian deputy minister of youth empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna's post on X, making a mocking and disrespectful reference to Prime Minister Modi over his recent visit to Lakshadweep, which lies close to Maldives.





The post by Shiuna -- which has now been deleted -- featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to the Union Territory.





"With regards to the recent remarks by the Maldives deputy minister of youth empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, the Indian high commissioner has taken up the matter in Male," a source said.





Earlier in the day, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by the Shiuna and urged President Mohamed Muizzu to distance the government from the comments. -- ANI

