RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED team can be attacked in Bihar too: BJP leader
January 07, 2024  11:11
image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday lashed out at Trinamool Congress over the attack on officials of the Enforcement Directorate in West Bengal and said that such incidents can also happen in Bihar if the probe agency starts taking action against Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Modi said that there is no difference between the TMC and the RJD.

"This shows that they don't want the central agencies to work. This happened in West Bengal, but it may happen in Bihar also because there is no difference between RJD and TMC. If the CBI or ED takes action against the Lalu family, then such attacks can happen here also," Sushil Kumar Modi told ANI.

He further stated that CBI and ED should take the help of paramilitary forces before taking any action in Bihar.

"So that such incidents are not repeated. But they don't need to fear, the whole government is in their support. The fight against corruption will continue," the BJP leader said.

On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'India one of the best travelling teams at present'
'India one of the best travelling teams at present'

Ravichandran Ashwin said India have produced excellent results, especially in Test cricket, around the world in the last few years.

Test cricket under pressure from T20s, says AB de Villiers
Test cricket under pressure from T20s, says AB de Villiers

South Africa's batting great AB de Villiers is clearly disappointed that the ever-growing popularity of T20 Cricket is putting Test cricket 'under pressure'.

Bangladesh votes in national elections amid Opposition boycott
Bangladesh votes in national elections amid Opposition boycott

Bangladeshis on Sunday began voting in the general elections expected to be won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the absence of the main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which is boycotting it.

Akhilesh: Decision on INDIA seat-sharing after...
Akhilesh: Decision on INDIA seat-sharing after...

Commenting on the seat sharing in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said in Ballia that a decision will be made as...

Girls missing from children's home are safe: MP CM
Girls missing from children's home are safe: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the 26 girl inmates of a children's home who were alleged to have gone missing were safe, and directed officials that action should be taken against such institutions which are...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances