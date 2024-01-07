RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress sets up election committees for 8 states
January 07, 2024  09:28
The Congress has set up election committees for several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, besides a political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh.

The move comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls slated this year.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal of the constitution of Pradesh Election Committees of Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura, and Pradesh Election Committee and Political Affairs Committee of Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Govind Singh Dotasra was appointed the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee in the state.

The committee has as its members former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.     

Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Mohan Prakash, C P Joshi, Harish Choudhary, Ramlal Jat, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Murari Lal Meena, Ashok Chandna, Neeraj Dangi, Zubair Khan, Dheeraj Gurjar, Rajkumar Sharma, Rohit Bohra, Indra Meena, Dungar Ram Gedar, Shimla Devi Nayak, and Lalit Yadav are also part of the same committee.

Besides them, the president of the Youth Congress, the NSUI president, the chief organiser of Seva Dal, and president of Pradesh Mahila Congress, are members of the committee.

K Sudhakar was appointed the chairman of Pradesh Election Committee for Kerala.

The Kerala committee includes senior leaders like A K Antony,  K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, Vayalar Ravi, V D Satheeshan, K Suresh, Shashi Tharoor, and Mullapalli Ramachandran, among others.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was announced the chairman of Pradesh Election Committee of the state headed by him. The committee includes deputy chief minister BhattibVikramarka Mallu as its member, as well as, Uttam Kumar Reddy and V Hanumantha Rao.

In Himachal Pradesh, PCC chief Pratibha Singh was made the chairperson of the Pradesh Election Committee, which has Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and senior leaders like Anand Sharma, Viplove Thakur, Asha Kumari, Ram Lal Thakur, Thakur Kaul Singh, Dhaniram Shandil, and Chander Kumar as members, among others.

Jitu Patwari will head the Pradesh Election Committee for Madhya Pradesh with  Digvijaya Singh, Vivek Tankha, Suresh Pachauri, Kantilal Bhuria, and former chief minister Kamal Nath as members.

The party also set up a Political Affairs Committee for Madhya Pradesh which will be headed by Jitendra Singh, the All India Congress Committee in-charge for the state.

Patwari will be the convener of the panel, which includes Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Arun Yadav, Vivek Tankha, and Nakul Nath.

PCC chief Deepak Baij was appointed the chairman of Pradesh Election Committee of Chhattisgarh. 

It will have former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and former deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo as its members, besides Charan Das Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu.

In Manipur, K Meghachandra Singh was appointed the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee with former chief minister Ibobi Singh and former deputy chief minister Gaikhangam as its members, among others.

S Supongmeren Jamir was appointed the chairman of the Nagaland Pradesh Election Committee, while Asish Kumar Saha the chairman of the Tripura Pradesh Election Committee.   -- PTI
