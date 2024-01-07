Cold wave in Delhi, winter vacation extended for students up to class 5





Schools were earlier slated to resume on Monday after the winter break.





"Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5," Atishi said on X.





Delhi is in the grip of a cold wave and the India meteorological department has predicted dense fog, light rainfall and drop in temperature for next few days. -- PTI

