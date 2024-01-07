RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BJP picks Dorjee Tshering Lepcha for Rajya Sabha poll from Sikkim
January 07, 2024  12:15
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced Dorjee Tshering Lepcha as the party's candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Sikkim for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.  

The Election Commission has announced that elections to three Rajya Sabha seats from New Delhi and one from Sikkim are likely to be held on January 19.  

Rajya Sabha MPs from New Delhi -- Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta -- are set to retire when their term ends on January 27, and Sikkim MP Hishey Lachungpa's on February 23.  

As per the EC schedule, polling will take place from 9 am-4 pm in respective state assemblies, and votes will be counted from 5 pm on January 19.  

The AAP has decided to nominate Swati Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women chief as its newest Rajya Sabha MP. 

ND Gupta and senior leader Sanjay Singh will be renominated for their second terms.  

The party said MP Sushil Gupta expressed his intent to redirect his focus towards the electoral politics of Haryana. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Shaheen Afridi asked for break from Sydney Test'
'Shaheen Afridi asked for break from Sydney Test'

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez revealed that Shaheen Shah Afridi approached him with a request to take a break from the recently-concluded third and final Test against Australia.

'India one of the best travelling teams at present'
'India one of the best travelling teams at present'

Ravichandran Ashwin said India have produced excellent results, especially in Test cricket, around the world in the last few years.

Test cricket under pressure from T20s, says AB de Villiers
Test cricket under pressure from T20s, says AB de Villiers

South Africa's batting great AB de Villiers is clearly disappointed that the ever-growing popularity of T20 Cricket is putting Test cricket 'under pressure'.

Bangladesh votes in national elections amid Opposition boycott
Bangladesh votes in national elections amid Opposition boycott

Bangladeshis on Sunday began voting in the general elections expected to be won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the absence of the main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which is boycotting it.

Akhilesh: Decision on INDIA seat-sharing after...
Akhilesh: Decision on INDIA seat-sharing after...

Commenting on the seat sharing in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said in Ballia that a decision will be made as...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances