Amit Shah to visit Jammu on Jan 9, to take part in development programmes
January 07, 2024  15:10
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu on Tuesday during which he will attend a number of development-related programmes and flag off an e-bus service in the city, officials said. 

This will be Shah's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after terrorists ambushed two army vehicles, killing five soldiers and injuring two others at Poonch on December 21. 

A day later bodies of three civilians were found in the Poonch district, not far from the spot of the day before the incident, sparking outrage. 

The home minister will visit Jammu on January 9 during which he will chair a review meeting on comprehensive development of Jammu and Kashmir, a home ministry official said. 

Besides, Shah will launch the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra', a central government initiative, flag off an e-bus service and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development works. -- PTI
