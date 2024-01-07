RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
12-year-old girl raped in north Delhi; three teens among 5 held
January 07, 2024  18:43
image
A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by a man and three juveniles after a woman lured her to a secluded place in north Delhi, the police said on Sunday. 

The man and woman were arrested and the three accused teenagers were apprehended on January 4, they added. 

The incident took place on January 2 in the Sadar bazar area here when the victim, who is a ragpicker, had come to the Sadar Bazar area for collecting garbage, a senior police officer said. 

"A 29-year-old woman who is a regular customer of a tea stall, and known to the girl, allegedly lured her to a secluded location, where three juveniles aged -- 12, 14 and 15 years -- along with the 38-year-old tea stall owner Suresh were waiting," the officer said. 

The woman allegedly took the victim to a makeshift tent where the man and the three teenagers gangraped her, the officer added. 

"The victim was threatened of dire consequences if she would report the matter to anyone," said the police officer. 

The matter came to light when the girl again came to the Sadar Bazar area on January 4 to collect garbage and shared the incident with her cousin who later informed others and the matter was reported to the police. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The Virat Kohli moment that changed his career forever
The Virat Kohli moment that changed his career forever

Chaudhary has aspirations to solidify his presence in Australia, looking to extend his BBL career

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

Trading in stock markets this week will be majorly influenced by the upcoming quarterly earnings from IT majors TCS and Infosys, along with global trends, analysts said. Besides, global oil benchmark Brent crude, rupee-dollar trend and...

Opinions personal: Maldives distances itself from minister's Modi remarks
Opinions personal: Maldives distances itself from minister's Modi remarks

In a statement on Sunday, the Maldivian foreign ministry said they were aware of the "derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals".

All is not quite correct with GDP numbers for FY24
All is not quite correct with GDP numbers for FY24

Discrepancies in computation of advance estimates of the country's Gross Domestic Product for 2023-24 stood at Rs 2.59 lakh crore as against (-) Rs 3.80 lakh crore in 2022-23 and (-) Rs 4.47 lakh crore in 2021-22, according to National...

PG medical counselling only online now, colleges can't admit directly: NMC
PG medical counselling only online now, colleges can't admit directly: NMC

Medical education regulator NMC recently notified the "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023" according to which all rounds of counselling for all PG seats will be held online mode by state or central counselling authorities.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances