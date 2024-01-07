1 dead, 9 injured after under-construction church collapses in Telangana





The police are yet to confirm the deceased's identity.





According to officials, of the nine injured people, two were reported to be in serious condition.





The incident occurred within Koheda police station limits during centering work of the building.





"The incident happened at around noon today. One person died in the incident, and one of the injured persons is in serious condition," Sangareddy SP Rupesh said.





"Eight other people sustained minor injuries in the incident, and all of them have been shifted to the hospital," he added.





More details are awaited. -- ANI

