RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
1 dead, 9 injured after under-construction church collapses in Telangana
January 07, 2024  20:30
image
One person was killed while nine others were injured when an under-construction church collapsed in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Sunday afternoon, the police said. 

The police are yet to confirm the deceased's identity. 

According to officials, of the nine injured people, two were reported to be in serious condition. 

The incident occurred within Koheda police station limits during centering work of the building. 

"The incident happened at around noon today. One person died in the incident, and one of the injured persons is in serious condition," Sangareddy SP Rupesh said. 

"Eight other people sustained minor injuries in the incident, and all of them have been shifted to the hospital," he added. 

More details are awaited. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Celebrities promote Lakshadweep post-Modi visit; slam Maldivian ministers
Celebrities promote Lakshadweep post-Modi visit; slam Maldivian ministers

Indian cine stars such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shraddha Kapoor along with other prominent personalities on Sunday appealed to fans to "explore Indian islands" and coastal destinations.

From YSRCP to Mumbai Indians: Rayudu's unexpected move
From YSRCP to Mumbai Indians: Rayudu's unexpected move

Ambati Rayudu clarified the swift exit from Andhra Pradesh's ruling party, YSRCP, just ten days after joining.

FPIs continue their buying spree; Rs 4,800 crore infused in equities
FPIs continue their buying spree; Rs 4,800 crore infused in equities

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued their buying spree and poured close to Rs 4,800 crore in the Indian equity markets in the first week of January driven by confidence in the country's robust economic fundamentals....

Kohli back; Rohit to lead squad in Afghanistan T20Is
Kohli back; Rohit to lead squad in Afghanistan T20Is

The T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan has been revealed, with key players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli included.

Low voter turnout in Bangladesh polls amid Oppn boycott; PM Hasina may win
Low voter turnout in Bangladesh polls amid Oppn boycott; PM Hasina may win

Bangladeshis on Sunday began voting in the general elections expected to be won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the absence of the main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which is boycotting it.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances