Sonia Gandhi in Goa on personal visit
January 06, 2024  12:55
image
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has arrived in Goa on a personal visit, a local party office-bearer said on Saturday. 

The former Congress president arrived in the coastal state on Friday, he said. 

Talking to PTI, Deputy Superintendent of Police Salim Sheikh said, "Gandhi arrived at the Dabolim international airport at around 2.40 pm yesterday in a regular flight. After that, she went to a resort in South Goa."

"It is her private visit as there is no intimation of any official programme as of now," he said.

The local Congress functionary said that during her stay in Goa, Gandhi is not scheduled to hold any party meetings or interaction with leaders.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar was not available for comment.
