Odisha: 'Dead' man found alive in hospital succumbs to injuries

A man who was declared dead four days ago because of a mistaken identity and found to be alive later, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, officials of the hospital concerned said.





With the death of Dilip Samantray, who was found to be under treatment in a private hospital on Friday, the toll in the AC compressor explosion in the same medical facility rose to three.





Samantray was initially declared dead on December 30, but he was found under treatment on Friday. The man, however, died on Saturday afternoon, the hospital's CEO Dr Smita Padhi said.





"We tried our best, but he couldn't be saved. The patient's heartbeat and oxygen level reduced drastically. As per the procedure, we will hand over the body to the police. If required, a DNA test will be conducted. We will collect samples," she told reporters.





Of the four injured persons admitted to the hospital after the December 29 evening blast, three have died. They were: Sritam Sahu (29), Dilip Samantray (34) and Jyoti Ranjan Mallik (34). All were employees of a firm engaged by the hospital for AC maintenance.





Samantray, a resident of Khurda district, was declared dead on December 30, and a body was handed over to his family which cremated it. His wife died by suicide out of grief the next day.





Actually, it was Jyoti Ranjan Mallik's body. Doctors said the confusion was created as the persons' faces were beyond recognition because of the burn injuries due to the blast that occurred on the roof of the hospital.





Samantray's mother alleged that her son was killed by the hospital.





On the cremation of the first body, she said, "The doctors gave us a different body. We believed them and cremated it. After the funeral was over, the hospital authorities on Friday said Dilip was alive."





"Subsequently, we reached the hospital and requested the doctors to allow me to meet my son. When I called him by his name, he responded by shaking his head," said Dilip's mother.





She said after her daughter-in-law's death by suicide, the family found solace in the news that Samantray was alive.





"But all our hopes were shattered again," she said.

Dilip's brother alleged that he died of medical negligence. -- PTI