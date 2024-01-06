RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Not invited to Ram temple event, Uddhav to visit...
January 06, 2024  14:53
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, who has so far not received an invitation for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22, on Saturday said he and his party leaders will visit Kalaram temple in Nashik that day and perform a 'maha aarti' on the Godavari river bank. 

Talking to reporters in Mumbai after paying respects to his mother late Meena Thackeray on her birth anniversary, the former chief minister said he will visit Ayodhya whenever he feels like.

"The consecration of Ayodhya Ram temple is a matter of pride and self-respect. On that day (January 22), we will visit the Kalaram temple at 6.30 pm where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and (social reformer) Sane Guruji had to stage protests. At 7.30 pm, we will hold a maha aarti on the banks of the Godavari river," Thackeray said.

The Kalaram temple, located in Panchavati area of Nashik, is dedicated to Lord Ram. The temple derives its name from the idol of Lord Ram carved out of black stone. It is believed that Lord Ram stayed in Panchavati with wife Sita and his brother Lakshman during their exile. 

In 1930, Dr Ambedkar had led a protest at the Kalaram temple to seek entry of Dalits into the temple.

The consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22. Thackeray has not received an invitation for the event. 

Thackeray also said that on January 23, the birth anniversary of his father and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, the party will hold a rally in Nashik. -- PTI
