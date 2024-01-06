RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


My rebellion was for...: Eknath Shinde
January 06, 2024  19:44
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and split the Shiv Sena in June 2022 only to save the party. 
  
Launching the campaign of the Sena faction led by him for the Lok Sabha elections at Rajgurunagar in Pune district at a 'Shiv Sankalp' rally, he also defended his government's record on the investment front.

"I took the stand with honesty and with the intention of saving the party," said Shinde who toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government of the Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, and formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party to become chief minister. 

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray could have become Maharashtra's chief minister when the party came to power (in alliance with the BJP) for the first time in 1995, but he made another party worker (Manohar Joshi) chief minister instead, Shinde said. 

"(Someone said) I have promised that I will make a Shiv Sena worker chief minister but then he himself became CM," Shinde said, taking a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray, who broke off a decades-old alliance with the BJP in 2019 on the issue of the chief minister's post, had defended his decision by stating that he had promised his late father that a Sena worker would once again get the top post in the state.

Shinde, meanwhile, also responded to the criticism his government is facing over big-ticket projects going outside Maharashtra. Of Rs 1.37 lakh crore-worth investment deals signed at Davos last year, 85 per cent of the deals materialised, he claimed. 

"In the preceding two-and-half years, Gujarat had overtaken Karnataka and Maharashtra, but in the last year and a half, we have regained the top rank," the chief minister said. -- PTI
