RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Macaulay sent to India to mentally enslave Indians: Rajnath
January 06, 2024  18:42
image
Union minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said Lord Macaulay was sent to India to throttle the country's traditional system of education and enslave people mentally.
 
He said the revival of 'gurukuls' was necessary to counter the effects of the Macaulay's system of education on Indian minds. 

However, the defence minister advised that these centres of learning should synthesise the traditional education of system with emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and quantum technology. 

"Macaulay was sent to India to enslave Indians even mentally by colonising their minds," Singh told a large gathering of seers and students at the foundation laying ceremony of the Patanjali Gurukulam in Haridwar. 

Talking about Macaulay's attitude of disregard towards India's cultural and literary legacy, the Union minister said the British official had once declared an almirah in a European library as more than all of India's cultural and literary heritage. 

The western education system was introduced in the country by Lord Macaulay.

"The education system introduced by Macaulay spawned generations of Indians who grew up with a sense of inferiority about their own culture and traditions," Singh said.  

The revival of the traditional 'gurukul' system of education is necessary to keep "our moral legacy alive", Singh said, adding these centres are to play an important role in the country's cultural development. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trinamool leader held a day after attack on ED team
Trinamool leader held a day after attack on ED team

Former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday midnight in connection with an alleged ration scam case.

TMC says it has 'open heart' for Congress, but...
TMC says it has 'open heart' for Congress, but...

The comment comes two days after state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said his party won't beg for seats from the TMC.

Navy begins probe to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt
Navy begins probe to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt

The Navy deployed a warship, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, helicopters and and MQ9B Predator drones to assist the vessel, MV Lila Norfolk, after it sent a message on the UK Maritime Trade Operations portal, saying unknown armed...

Divorce And The Business World
Divorce And The Business World

'Being financially independent is crucial.' 'This spares women a lot of grief if the marriage, especially in large business families, breaks down.'

How Can A Company Deal With Divorce?
How Can A Company Deal With Divorce?

'Being financially independent is crucial.' 'This spares women a lot of grief if the marriage, especially in large business families, breaks down.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances