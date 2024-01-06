RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Inspect Boeing 737-8 Max planes' emergency exits: DGCA
January 06, 2024  19:34
Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Saturday directed domestic airlines to immediately carry out inspection of emergency exits of all Boeing 737-8 Max planes in their fleet.
   
The directive comes in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident involving Boeing 737 -9 Max aircraft.
 
On Friday,  the Alaska Airlines plane's outer section, including a window, fell off mid-air.
 
A senior DGCA official said the latest directive is an abundant precautionary measure.
 "The DGCA has directed all the Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet," the official said.
 
The official also said that pursuant to the Alaska Airlines incident involving Boeing 737 -9 Max aircraft, there have been no inputs or guidance from Boeing so far.
 
When asked whether flight schedules could be impacted by the inspection, the official replied in the negative.  
 
"No, these one-time checks will be done during the night halt of aircraft," the official said.  
 
Currently, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have Boeing 737-8 Max planes in their fleets. -- PTI
