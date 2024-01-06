RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's Sun mission, Aditya-L1, enters final orbit
January 06, 2024  16:33
image
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday performed the final manoeuvre to inject Aditya-L1 spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- into its final destination orbit, some 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

"India creates yet another landmark, country's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches its destination," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X while announcing the news.

"Testament to relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among most complex space missions. I join nation in applauding extraordinary feat; we'll continue to pursue new frontiers of science," he added.
