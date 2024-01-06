RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gyanvapi: Court decision over ASI report on Jan 24
January 06, 2024  15:41
A Varanasi court on Saturday fixed January 24 for deciding whether to make public the sealed ASI report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex and provide copies to parties.
   
The order to this effect was given by District Judge A K Vishvesh, Madan Mohan Yadav, counsel for the Hindu side, said.
 
The counsel of the Hindu and Muslim sides and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) were present in the court.
 
The court said it will decide the issue after the hearing in the matter before the Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court takes place.
 
The Fast Track Court is scheduled to take up the matter on January 19. -- PTI 
