ED to prepare two sets of reports on Bengal attack





The officers said the reports will be sent to their New Delhi office by Saturday, and their next course of action will be decided by their seniors there.





"We are preparing two sets of reports on Friday's attack on our team during the raid at Trinamool Congress leader Sahajahan Sheikh's residence at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas. We will include every detail of the attack, how we were forced to abandon the assignment and flee from the place, and the damage to our vehicles. We will also include photographs and video grabs of the attack," the official told PTI.





Meanwhile, other ED teams conducting raids in connection with the ongoing probe into the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal, continued their operations until late evening.





The ED officers, who conducted raids at the residence of the in-laws of the TMC leader and former chairman of Bongaon municipality, as well as two of his associates, left after 12 hours.





They collected a few documents and bank details and spoke to the locals. Search operations at two other places, including an ice cream factory belonging to a close aide of the TMC leader in Bongaon, continued until 10pm, he said. -- PTI

Enforcement Directorate officers are preparing two sets of reports on the attacks on their colleagues by a mob during a raid at the residence of a Trinamool Congress leader in West Bengal, a senior officer said on Friday.