Cops deployed in Ayodhya advised not to use smart phones

The Uttar Pradesh Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, on Friday said that an advisory has been issued for police personnel who will be deployed in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple later this month.





The police personnel engaged in the Ayodhya inauguration on January 22 should not use smart phones, he said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.





Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event.





Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.





Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.





A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. -- ANI