Winter brings haze, toxic smog
January 05, 2024  13:57
Pic: Sahil Salvi
Smog in Mumbai this morning. The AQI has been poor for the past couple of days. The AQI today is 147 today.
TOP STORIES

Win Gives India 12 Points In WTC25 Race
After the win in their opening match of the series, South Africa led the WTC25 rankings, but the loss in the second Test meant their win percentage fell down to 50%, the same as New Zealand, Australia, and Bangladesh.

Kohli, Rohit's Farewell Gifts For Elgar
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showed their respect for the retiring Dean Elgar by presenting him with autographed India jerseys.

Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees
The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal that offers an option of availing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the state government employees who joined the service after November 2005.

'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event
The video shows Sattar giving instructions to police using the microphone from the stage. The clip also shows police mildly lathi-charging some viewers.

YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM
Sharmila said it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it.

