Will see how far Kejriwal runs: BJP





The Delhi CM has already skipped three summonses by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the excise policy case, accusing the BJP-led Centre of nursing 'political vendetta' and using central agencies at its disposal to hound and harass Opposition leaders.





Speaking to ANI on Friday, the BJP's Delhi chief gunned for Kejriwal, saying, "We welcome the (MHA's) decision to institute a CBI investigation into the supply of below-standard drugs to government hospitals in the national capital. The probe will throw new light on the reasons why such low-quality medicines were supplied to government hospitals, thereby endangering the health of patients. It will also reveal the extent of kickbacks to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues. This scam tantamounts to playing with public health. It is shameful."





"We will see how far and how much Kejriwal can run from ongoing investigations," Sachdeva added.

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed a CBI probe into alleged procurement and supply of spurious and non-standard drugs in government hospitals and mohalla clinics in the national capital, the BJP's Delhi chief Virendraa Sachdeva on Friday said he wanted to see how far the AAP convenor can 'run' from ongoing investigations.