Tremor of 4.1 magnitude jolts Maha's Palghar, no report of injuries, damage

Tremor of 4.1 magnitude jolts Maha's Palghar, no report of injuries, damageJanuary 05, 2024 23:10
A tremor of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's coastal Palghar district on Friday night, a civic official said.
The tremor originated 10 km off the coast at a depth of 10 km at 9.52 pm, said district disaster management officer Vivekanand Kadam.
There was no report of casualties or damage to property, he added.
Tremors were felt in Talasari area of the district earlier this week. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Kerala priest sacked days after joining BJP with 50 families
Kerala priest Fr Shaiju Kurien of the prominent Orthodox Church, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party with around 50 Christian families, has been temporarily removed from his positions in the diocese pending an inquiry, authorities said...