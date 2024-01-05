Tremor of 4.1 magnitude jolts Maha's Palghar, no report of injuries, damage





The tremor originated 10 km off the coast at a depth of 10 km at 9.52 pm, said district disaster management officer Vivekanand Kadam.





There was no report of casualties or damage to property, he added.





Tremors were felt in Talasari area of the district earlier this week. -- PTI

A tremor of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's coastal Palghar district on Friday night, a civic official said.