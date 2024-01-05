RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN govt announces Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift
January 05, 2024  20:13
File image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 1,000 cash incentive to people on the occasion of the harvest festival Pongal, the state government said on Friday. 

He used the occasion to hit out at the Centre seeking to know what it has done for the people of Tamil Nadu. 

Pongal will be celebrated across the state on January 15. 

An official release, quoting the chief minister, said Rs 1,000 cash will be distributed through fair price shops ahead of the festival to all ration cardholders as "Pongal gift," except for Central and state government employees, Income Tax payers, those employed in public sector undertakings, sugar ration cardholders and those holding ration cards without any commodities. 

The government has already announced a Pongal gift hamper containing 1 kg each of rice and sugar, besides sugarcane, the release said. 

Free dhoties and sarees will also be distributed along with the Pongal gift hamper. 

Further, the monthly payment of Rs 1,000 under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, benefiting 1.15 crore women heads of family, will be made on January 10, five days ahead of the schedule on the occasion of Pongal, it added. 

The amount will be deposited in the beneficiaries' respective bank accounts. 

The "Dravidian model" government is ensuring happiness to radiate in every household by providing Rs 1,000 cash dole along with the Pongal gift hampers in this risky (financial) condition, the Chief Minister said on the announcement to provide cash dole, in a post on the social media platform X. -- PTI
