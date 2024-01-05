RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC dismisses plea to remove Senthil Balaji as TN minister
January 05, 2024  15:30
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking the removal of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji from the State Cabinet due to his implication in a money laundering case. 

 A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan orally observed that a Governor cannot dismiss a Minister without the recommendation of the Chief Minister.

 The apex court refused to interfere with the judgment of the Madras High Court which had rejected the plea to remove the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister from the Cabinet.

 "We have perused the impugned judgment of the High Court and concur with the view taken. No interference is called for under Article 136," said the bench while dismissing the appeal filed against the High Court order.
