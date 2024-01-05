RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ram Janmabhoomi litigant invited to consecration
January 05, 2024  15:11
Iqbal Ansari
Iqbal Ansari
Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, on Friday received an invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony here, his daughter said. The invitation was delivered to him at his house located in Kotia Panjitola near the Ram Path, she said. 

 "My father was handed an invitation (for the upcoming consecration ceremony) earlier in the day," his daughter Shama Parveen told PTI. 

 More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' on January 22. 

According to sources, the invitee list has around 7,000 guests from India and abroad. 

 Ansari, in his late 50s, on December 31 had told PTI in an interview at his residence here that the Muslim community respected the 2019 verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram temple issue. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Report Card: Siraj, Bumrah, Kohli 9/10
Report Card: Siraj, Bumrah, Kohli 9/10

How India's players rated in the South Africa Test series.

Win Gives India 12 Points In WTC25 Race
Win Gives India 12 Points In WTC25 Race

After the win in their opening match of the series, South Africa led the WTC25 rankings, but the loss in the second Test meant their win percentage fell down to 50%, the same as New Zealand, Australia, and Bangladesh.

Kohli, Rohit's Farewell Gifts For Elgar
Kohli, Rohit's Farewell Gifts For Elgar

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showed their respect for the retiring Dean Elgar by presenting him with autographed India jerseys.

Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees
Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal that offers an option of availing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the state government employees who joined the service after November 2005.

'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event
'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event

The video shows Sattar giving instructions to police using the microphone from the stage. The clip also shows police mildly lathi-charging some viewers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances