Raj CM renames Indira Rasoi Yojna to 'Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojna'





The name was announced in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the BJP state headquarters in Jaipur, party sources said.





This is PM Modi's first visit to the party office in Jaipur since becoming prime minister.





The new government found "shortcomings" in the Indira Rasoi Yojana, they said.





Former Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot had launched the Indira Rasoi Yojna in August 2020 to provide food at Rs 8 per plate with a resolution that 'no one should sleep hungry'. -- PTI

