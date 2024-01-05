RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Raj CM renames Indira Rasoi Yojna to 'Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojna'
January 05, 2024  21:50
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (second from left).
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday renamed Indira Rasoi Yojna, launched by the previous state government, to 'Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojna'. 

The name was announced in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the BJP state headquarters in Jaipur, party sources said. 

This is PM Modi's first visit to the party office in Jaipur since becoming prime minister. 

The new government found "shortcomings" in the Indira Rasoi Yojana, they said. 

Former Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot had launched the Indira Rasoi Yojna in August 2020 to provide food at Rs 8 per plate with a resolution that 'no one should sleep hungry'. -- PTI
