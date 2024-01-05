Parl breach accused agree to polygraph, 1 refuses





Accused Manoranjan and Sagar also have their consent for the Narco Analysis and Brain Mapping test. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur recorded the consent and denial of accused persons.





The court also extended the police custody of all accused persons for a further eight days.





All the accused were produced before the court. Legal Aid Counsel sought 15 minutes for a legal meeting concerning the polygraph test. The court allowed the same. Thereafter accused Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, and Mahesh Kumawat gave their consent for the Polygraph test.





Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma gave their consent for the Narco analysis and brain mapping test.

Parliament security breach: Five of six accused give consent before Delhi court to conduct their polygraph test. Accused Neelam Azad refused the polygraph test.