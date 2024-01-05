RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Oscar Pistorius released from prison on parole
January 05, 2024  13:37
image
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole and is now at home, South Africa's Department of Corrections said Friday. 

The announcement came at around 8:30 am, indicating corrections officials had released the world-famous double-amputee Olympic runner from the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in the South African capital, Pretoria, in the early hours. 

 Pistorius has served nearly nine years of his 13 years and five months murder sentence for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013. He was approved for parole in November. Serious offenders in South Africa are eligible for parole after serving at least half their sentence.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees
Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal that offers an option of availing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the state government employees who joined the service after November 2005.

'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event
'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event

The video shows Sattar giving instructions to police using the microphone from the stage. The clip also shows police mildly lathi-charging some viewers.

YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM
YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM

Sharmila said it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it.

Govt worried as Indo-Canadians get extortion calls
Govt worried as Indo-Canadians get extortion calls

India on Thursday described as 'matter of serious concern' reports that said some members of the Indian community in Canadian province of British Columbia received 'extortion calls'.

Amid bitter war of words, TMC gives 'more time' to Congress
Amid bitter war of words, TMC gives 'more time' to Congress

Amid a war of words triggered by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comments regarding seat-sharing in West Bengal, sources from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said they will give more time to ally Congress to sort out...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances