RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Nitish to be named INDIA convenor on Saturday
January 05, 2024  12:35
Nitish during a July INDIA Bloc meeting
Nitish during a July INDIA Bloc meeting
Bihar CM and JD-U president is likely to be named convenor of opposition bloc INDIA on Saturday, reports MI Khan. According to sources, a formal announcement will be made during a virtual meeting of the opposition alliance, which will be attended by all leaders. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a telephonic conversation with Nitish Kumar today.

The Congress discussed this proposed appointment with Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday.

Other partners within the INDIA alliance have also been consulted and taken into confidence. Nitish Kumar spoke to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees
Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal that offers an option of availing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the state government employees who joined the service after November 2005.

'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event
'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event

The video shows Sattar giving instructions to police using the microphone from the stage. The clip also shows police mildly lathi-charging some viewers.

YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM
YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM

Sharmila said it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it.

Govt worried as Indo-Canadians get extortion calls
Govt worried as Indo-Canadians get extortion calls

India on Thursday described as 'matter of serious concern' reports that said some members of the Indian community in Canadian province of British Columbia received 'extortion calls'.

Amid bitter war of words, TMC gives 'more time' to Congress
Amid bitter war of words, TMC gives 'more time' to Congress

Amid a war of words triggered by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comments regarding seat-sharing in West Bengal, sources from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said they will give more time to ally Congress to sort out...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances