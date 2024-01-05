Nitish to be named INDIA convenor on Saturday





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a telephonic conversation with Nitish Kumar today.





The Congress discussed this proposed appointment with Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday.





Other partners within the INDIA alliance have also been consulted and taken into confidence. Nitish Kumar spoke to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also.

Bihar CM and JD-U president is likely to be named convenor of opposition bloc INDIA on Saturday, reports. According to sources, a formal announcement will be made during a virtual meeting of the opposition alliance, which will be attended by all leaders.