NCP MLA Awhad booked over Lord Ram remarks
January 05, 2024  21:27
NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad
NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad
A case for allegedly hurting religious feelings was registered here on Friday against Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad over his remark that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian. 

Based on a complaint filed by city Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dhiraj Ghate, a first information report was registered against Awhad, a former Maharashtra minister, under Indian Penal Code section 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) at Vishrambag police station, said an official. 

Awhad, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, kicked up a row two days ago when he said that Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian. 

"He used to hunt and eat. He is ours, of bahujans. You (an apparent reference to the BJP) are turning us into vegetarians, (but) we are following the example of Ram and consuming mutton," he said at an NCP conclave at Shirdi on Wednesday. 

The term `bahujan' is used to denote the non-Brahmin sections of society in Maharashtra. -- PTI
