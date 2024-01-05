RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maharashtra man arrested for 'threatening' UP CM Adityanath
January 05, 2024  23:43
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
The Uttar Pradesh police arrested a 22-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly issuing a threat to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a social media post.  

Superintendent of police Sankalp Sharma said, "We have arrested one Ajit Kumar from Thane. The accused had posted a threatening message against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on X."

Kumar has been booked at Rudrapur police station of Deoria district, and will presented before a district magistrate on Friday, he said.  -- PTI
