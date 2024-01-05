Maharashtra man arrested for 'threatening' UP CM Adityanath

Maharashtra man arrested for 'threatening' UP CM AdityanathJanuary 05, 2024 23:43
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
The Uttar Pradesh police arrested a 22-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly issuing a threat to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a social media post.
Superintendent of police Sankalp Sharma said, "We have arrested one Ajit Kumar from Thane. The accused had posted a threatening message against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on X."
Kumar has been booked at Rudrapur police station of Deoria district, and will presented before a district magistrate on Friday, he said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Kerala priest sacked days after joining BJP with 50 families
Kerala priest Fr Shaiju Kurien of the prominent Orthodox Church, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party with around 50 Christian families, has been temporarily removed from his positions in the diocese pending an inquiry, authorities said...