Indian Navy commandos board hijacked ship
January 05, 2024  19:01
Indian warship INS Chennai intercepted hijacked merchant vessel MV Lila Norfolk at 3.15 pm today, officials said. 

Indian Navy's marine commandos entered hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk in Arabian Sea; launch sanitisation of vessel, they said, and the top deck of the ship has been cleared.

Hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk was kept under surveillance by Indian Navy's maritime patrol aircraft, Predator drone in Arabian Sea, they said.

Further details are awaited.
