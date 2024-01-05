Indian Navy commandos board hijacked ship





Indian Navy's marine commandos entered hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk in Arabian Sea; launch sanitisation of vessel, they said, and the top deck of the ship has been cleared.





Hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk was kept under surveillance by Indian Navy's maritime patrol aircraft, Predator drone in Arabian Sea, they said.





Further details are awaited.

Indian warship INS Chennai intercepted hijacked merchant vesselat 3.15 pm today, officials said.