India records 761 Covid cases, 12 deaths in 24 hrs





Kerala has the highest number of active cases at 1,249, followed by Karnataka at 1,240, Maharashtra at 914, Tamil Nadu at 190, and Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh at 128 each.





Of the 12 fresh deaths, five were reported from Kerala, four from Karnataka, two from Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh, the data stated. -- PTI

India on Friday recorded 761 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the viral disease, according to Union health ministry data. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country came down marginally to 4,334 from 4,423 on Thursday, the data updated at 8 am showed.