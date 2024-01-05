RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hindu activist gets bail in post-Babri violence case
January 05, 2024  18:06
A sessions court in Hubballi on Friday granted bail to Srikanth Poojari. a Hindu activist, who was arrested by the police last week in connection with a case of rioting registered in December, 1992. 

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party had been holding protests against the arrest in connection with a 31-year-old case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. and demanded his release. 

The BJP has accused the Congress government of being harsh on Hindus, and also indulging in minority appeasement. 

The Congress had charged the BJP with politicising the issue. 

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had described Poojari as a "social miscreant" and "criminal suspect" and said he is facing allegations of involvement in 16 anti-social activities, including illegal liquor sales, gambling and matka. 

The additional district and sessions court judge Parameshwara Prasanna B announced the order granting bail. -- PTI
