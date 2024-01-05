Hindu activist gets bail in post-Babri violence case





The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party had been holding protests against the arrest in connection with a 31-year-old case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. and demanded his release.





The BJP has accused the Congress government of being harsh on Hindus, and also indulging in minority appeasement.





The Congress had charged the BJP with politicising the issue.





The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had described Poojari as a "social miscreant" and "criminal suspect" and said he is facing allegations of involvement in 16 anti-social activities, including illegal liquor sales, gambling and matka.





The additional district and sessions court judge Parameshwara Prasanna B announced the order granting bail. -- PTI

