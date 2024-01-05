RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Full faith in EVMs: EC refutes Cong claim
January 05, 2024  14:24
image
Refuting the Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's allegations on Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that the Commission has "full faith" in the use of EVMs in the election. 

 The reply comes after Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter to the Election Commission seeking an appointment to meet the delegation of INDIA bloc leaders to discuss the issue of Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT). Responding to Congress leader, the ECI stands firm asserting that literature in the public domain on EVM including the latest updated FAQs (85 Questions) answers all reasonable and legitimate aspects of the use of EVMs adequately and comprehensively. 

 "Rule 49A and 49M of Conduct of Election Rules 1961 governing VVPAT and handling of paper slips were introduced by INC on August 14, 2013," ECI said. 

 "While responding to an earlier letter dated 09.08.2023, ECI earlier also on 23.08.2023 comprehensively addressed all queries and detailed material including updated FAQs, EVM Manual, Powerpoint presentation on EVM, Status paper on EVM, legal backing of the EVM ecosystem and the judicial validation through various judgments of Supreme Court and various High Courts over a credible 40 years journey of EVMs," it said. 

 The Commission further said that the recent letter dated December 30, 2023, does not raise any un-responded issue on EVM/VVPAT.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Win Gives India 12 Points In WTC25 Race
Win Gives India 12 Points In WTC25 Race

After the win in their opening match of the series, South Africa led the WTC25 rankings, but the loss in the second Test meant their win percentage fell down to 50%, the same as New Zealand, Australia, and Bangladesh.

Kohli, Rohit's Farewell Gifts For Elgar
Kohli, Rohit's Farewell Gifts For Elgar

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showed their respect for the retiring Dean Elgar by presenting him with autographed India jerseys.

Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees
Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal that offers an option of availing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the state government employees who joined the service after November 2005.

'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event
'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event

The video shows Sattar giving instructions to police using the microphone from the stage. The clip also shows police mildly lathi-charging some viewers.

YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM
YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM

Sharmila said it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances