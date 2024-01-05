RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Encounter breaks out in J-K's Shopian
January 05, 2024  08:57
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, police said.
 
Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Chotigam area of the south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either side, the official added. -- PTI
Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees
Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal that offers an option of availing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the state government employees who joined the service after November 2005.

'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event
'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event

The video shows Sattar giving instructions to police using the microphone from the stage. The clip also shows police mildly lathi-charging some viewers.

YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM
YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM

Sharmila said it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it.

Cong still mum on Kharge, Sonia going to Ram Temple event
Cong still mum on Kharge, Sonia going to Ram Temple event

The speculation on whether Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi will attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony continued with the party on Thursday saying that their decision would be conveyed at...

India 'closely monitoring' situation in Red Sea: MEA
India 'closely monitoring' situation in Red Sea: MEA

India on Thursday said it is closely watching the unfolding situation in the Red Sea, amid growing global concerns over Houthi militants stepping up attacks on several commercial ships in the region.

