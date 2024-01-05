ED to file FIR over Bengal attack, seek more security





The federal agency will also seek strengthening of the security cover to its officials and offices present in the state, the sources said.





An official from the ED establishment at its eastern region in Kolkata will file the FIR against the attackers.





The Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who accompanied the ED search party, will also record their statement with the police, they said.





The CRPF personnel were armed with INSAS rifles and polycarbonate sticks.





A report about the incident has been sent to the ED headquarters in Delhi, according to the sources.





The attack took place when ED officers raided the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan regarding investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam, where they faced attacks from his supporters, resulting in injuries to officers and damage to their vehicles.





Sajahan is said to be a close aide of West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested last year in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam. -- PTI

