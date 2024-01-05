Dawood Ibrahim's properties to be auctioned today





The four properties -- all agricultural land--owned by Ibrahim's family are located in Mumbake village. The properties have been placed for auction at a reserve price of Rs 19 lakh. The properties were seized by authorities under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).





According to an official statement by SAFEMA, these properties take the form of agricultural land in Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral village, named Mumbake, at Khed in the Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra.





"Several bids have been received, and the bidding process is scheduled to take place between 2:00 pm and 3:30 pm on January 5," the statement read.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's childhood house and three other properties owned by his family in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri are set to be auctioned on Friday.