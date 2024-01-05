RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Could be murdered too... Cong on TMC's ED attack
January 05, 2024  15:23
image
Congress' senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday hit out at its ally in the INDIA bloc- Trinamool Congress after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked in West Bengal, saying that there is no law and order in the state. 

Speaking to the media, Adhir said that he would not be surprised if any official is 'murdered' in the state. 

"After the attack by goons of the ruling government on ED officials, it is clear that there is no law and order in the state. Today, they were injured, tomorrow they can be murdered. Such a thing would not come as a surprise to me," he said. 

 However, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh has called the Congress leader "an agent of the BJP". 

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is an agent of BJP..." Kunal Ghosh said. 

 On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said. -- PTI
