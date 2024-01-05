RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


China-run paper praises Modi's 'Bharat Narrative'
January 05, 2024  09:21
China's state-controlled Global Times has applauded India's economic policies and diplomatic achievements over the past four years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in an article titled "Bharat Narrative," highlighting that New Delhi's strategic thinking in "foreign policy has evolved, moving towards a great power strategy.

An article written by Zhang Jiadong, the Director of the Centre for South Asian Studies at Fudan University, Shanghai has highlighted India's remarkable achievements over the past four years.

Moreover, it acknowledged India's robust economic growth, improvements in urban governance, and a shift in attitude towards international relations, notably with China.

"For example, when discussing the trade imbalance between China and India, Indian representatives earlier used to primarily focus on China's measures to reduce the trade imbalance. But now they are placing more emphasis on India's export potential," Jiadong wrote.

The article also commended India's proactive approach to fostering a "Bharat narrative" and emphasised the nation's strategic confidence.

The author further stated that with its rapid economic and social development, India has become more strategically confident and proactive in creating and developing a 'Bharat narrative'.
