RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Brrrrr! Srinagar is -3C, Dal Lake frozen
January 05, 2024  11:17
Pic: Umar Ganie
Pic: Umar Ganie
The minimum temperature across Kashmir rose slightly to provide some respite from the intense cold conditions, officials said in Srinagar on Friday. However, the night temperature, which settled several degrees below the freezing point, was still below normal for this time of the season at most places. 

 The continued sub-zero temperature has led to the freezing of several waterbodies, including the Dal Lake, here as a thin layer of ice formed over their surface.

 Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, compared to minus 3.8 degrees Celsius on the previous night, the officials said. 

 Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, they said. 

 Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius up from the previous night's minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

 Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius while Kokernag town saw the minimum settle at minus 2 degrees Celsius and Kupwara recorded a minimum of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell, and December month was 79 per cent deficit on rainfall. 

 There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir while upper reaches of the valley have also received lesser than usual amount of snow by the end of December. 

 The meteorological department has said there is a possibility of very light snow over isolated extreme higher reaches on Friday. While the weather would remain mainly dry weather till January 7 evening, there is a possibility of light snow over isolated areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on January 8-9, it said. 

 Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees
Maharashtra cabinet nod for OPS to state employees

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal that offers an option of availing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the state government employees who joined the service after November 2005.

'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event
'Break bones' of revellers: Maha minister tells police during his b'day event

The video shows Sattar giving instructions to police using the microphone from the stage. The clip also shows police mildly lathi-charging some viewers.

YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM
YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM

Sharmila said it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it.

Govt worried as Indo-Canadians get extortion calls
Govt worried as Indo-Canadians get extortion calls

India on Thursday described as 'matter of serious concern' reports that said some members of the Indian community in Canadian province of British Columbia received 'extortion calls'.

Amid bitter war of words, TMC gives 'more time' to Congress
Amid bitter war of words, TMC gives 'more time' to Congress

Amid a war of words triggered by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comments regarding seat-sharing in West Bengal, sources from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said they will give more time to ally Congress to sort out...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances