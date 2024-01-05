RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Big brother India to give $75mn to quake-hit Nepal
January 05, 2024  10:48
Dr S Jaishankar at Pashupatinath
India to provide USD 75 million to Nepal for reconstruction efforts in earthquake-hit areas. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday visited the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu dedicated to Lord Shiva and offered prayers there. 

 Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Thursday on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024. He visited the Pashupatinath Temple early in the morning before starting his engagements in the country on the second day. 

 Situated on the banks of the holy River Bagmati on the eastern outskirts of Kathmandu, Pashupatinath is the most revered Hindu temple in Nepal. It attracts hundreds and thousands of Hindu pilgrims from across the world apart from being a major tourist destination.
