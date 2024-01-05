30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard





Often though, a lot of film-makers took his brilliance for granted or lacked the imagination to realise its full potential.





Some of RD's coolest tracks belong in obscure movies or seek a real connoisseur's ear.





What renders him immortal though is the instant magic his listeners experience every single time.





Musicals like Jhankaar Beats and Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar pay tribute to his lasting influences as do a horde of movie titles inspired by his chartbusters.





RD's eternally epic legacy makes it hard to believe it's 30 years since he passed away on January 4, 1994.





Sukanya Verma remembers the Boss in 30 of his under-rated, overlooked gems in Hindi film music.





Rahul Dev Burman made enough music to last a million lifetimes. In a career spanning nearly four decades, Pancham, as he was affectionately known among family and friends, produced one lilting creation after another.