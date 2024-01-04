RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Y S Sharmila likely to join Congress today
January 04, 2024  08:49
image
Y S Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, is likely to join the Congress in New Delhi on Thursday, sources said.
   
Sharmila arrived in the national capital on Wednesday night.
 
A "very eminent personality" will join the party at 10.30 am on Thursday at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, the Congress said on Wednesday. 

Upon her arrival at the Delhi airport, when Sharmila was asked whether she was joining the Congress, she told reporters, "Yes, looks like it".

After chairing her party meeting on Tuesday in Hyderabad, Sharmila had said she and other leaders will meet the top leadership of the Congress, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and make a "crucial" announcement in Delhi.

Sharmila is the daughter of the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
 
She could be given a post in the Congress at the national level after the merger of YSRTP with the Congress.

Sharmila had announced her support to the Congress during the recent assembly polls in Telangana, to end the alleged corrupt and anti-people rule of the BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks
ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday urged a Varanasi court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side.

Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP alleges bid to arrest
Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP alleges bid to arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped the third summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and cited Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Day preparations and the probe agency's...

Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head in Gurugram
Ex-model accused in gangster's death shot in the head in Gurugram

A former model who was one of the accused in a gangster's murder in an alleged fake police encounter in Mumbai was shot dead in a hotel in Gurugram months after she was granted bail, the police said on Wednesday.

6 ducks... India's unwanted record at Newlands!
6 ducks... India's unwanted record at Newlands!

23 wickets and several records fell on the opening day of the second and final Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.

ED action looming, Soren's MLAs say he will remain Jharkhand CM
ED action looming, Soren's MLAs say he will remain Jharkhand CM

Legislators of the ruling coalition partners in Jharkhand expressed solidarity with the Hemant Soren government on Wednesday and said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader will continue as the chief minister.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances