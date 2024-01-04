VP wishes 'mimic' MP on birthday, calls him to dine





"I thank Hon'ble @VPIndia for his warm greetings on my Birthday. I'm overwhelmed that he personally had a telephone conversation with my wife and conveyed his blessings to my entire family. He also invited my wife and me to have dinner at his residence in Delhi with his family," Banerjee tweeted.





Kalyan Banerjee is the MP who mimicked Dhankar during the winter session of Parliament last month in the Parliament complex. Banerjee had said that mimicry is a form of expression and a fundamental right. The TMC MP, who was suspended from the Lok Sabha along with several others from both Houses, said that the right to dissent and protest is also a fundamental right.





Dhankar had said he won't tolerate any insult to Parliament and the post of vice president which he holds and expressed deep anguish over Banerjee mimicking him and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi videographing the act.

In a gracious move, India's Vice President and Rajya Sabha chair, Jagdeep Dhankar wished TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on his birthday today.