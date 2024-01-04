Ram Mandir chief priest says Lord Ram ate...





Awhad had earlier sparked controversy by asserting that Lord Ram, during his exile, was a non-vegetarian.





Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das asserted, "What NCP leader Jitendra Awhad is speaking is completely false. It isn't written anywhere in our scriptures that Lord Ram had non-vegetarian food during his exile. It's written that he used to have fruits.





"Such a liar has no right to insult our Lord Ram. Our God was always vegetarian. He is speaking demeaning words to insult our Lord Ram," Acharya Satyendra Das stated expressing his disapproval.





Awhad on Wednesday claimed that Lord Ram belonged to the 'Bahujans' (people in majority) and was a non-vegetarian, contrary to common belief.





"Ram is ours. Ram belongs to the Bahujans. Ram who hunts and eats is ours, we belong to the Bahujans. When you people go to make us all vegetarian, we follow the ideals of Ram and today we eat mutton. This is the ideal of Ram," Awhad said while addressing an event in Maharashtra's Shirdi on Wednesday.





"Ram was not a vegetarian, he was a non-vegetarian," he added.

