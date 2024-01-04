RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Police probes Chinese man's death after NY eve party
January 04, 2024  20:32
image
A Chinese national was found dead in Noida under mysterious circumstances after a New Year Eve party, police officials said on Thursday.    

The foreigner, who lived and worked in Noida, had partied with his friends and colleagues on December 31 but was found dead on January 1, the officials said.

The police identified the dead man as 48-year-old Chinese national Tanxioahua.

"After due legal proceedings, the body was sent for post-mortem on January 3. A detailed investigation into the case is underway," a police spokesperson said.

Tanxioahua lived in a shared rented house in Sector 92 and worked as an engineer in Sector 85-located company which makes screens for mobile phones, according to a local policeman.

"After the party on December 31, the Chinese national collapsed and was admitted to a private hospital by his friends. The cause of the death would be known once the post-mortem report is received," the official told PTI. 

On the delay in the post-mortem, the police official said the matter was reported to the Chinese embassy in Delhi after which the family of Tanxioahua was contacted to take their consent for autopsy and other legal proceedings. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela
Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela

Fun, celeb-inspired ways to add this popular new colour to your wardrobe.

Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian: NCP leader sparks row
Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian: NCP leader sparks row

'Where would a person living in the forest for 14 years go to find vegetarian food? Is it correct or not (question to the public)? Tell me when I am telling the truth'

30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard
30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard

Sukanya Verma remembers the Boss in 30 of his underrated, overlooked gems in Hindi film music.

YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM
YS Sharmila joins Cong, says it was YSR's dream to see Rahul as PM

Sharmila said it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it.

IHG Hotels & Resorts focused on bringing more luxury offerings to India
IHG Hotels & Resorts focused on bringing more luxury offerings to India

Global hospitality major IHG Hotels and Resorts saw its business surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2023 on the back of "unprecedented growth" in the tourism industry, a senior company official said. The UK-headquartered company, which...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances