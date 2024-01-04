RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM as you've never seen him before, he went...
January 04, 2024  15:22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried snorkeling during his recent stay in India's smallest Union Territory of Lakshadweep. Sharing pictures of corals and fish, Modi advised adventure lovers to definitely add the spot on their bucket list.

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling -- what an exhilarating experience it was," the prime minister posted on X on Thursday.

He further said that in addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. The PM added that the serene environment gave him an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians.

Modi also shared pictures from his morning walks along the 'pristine beaches'. 
